National / Health Health department defends governance plan for NHI fund But Section 27 says the governance proposals are the most problematic element of the NHI Bill B L Premium

The health department has defended the governance structure for the National Health Insurance (NHI) fund proposed in draft legislation currently before parliament, despite the extensive critique levelled against it during recent public hearings.

Parliament’s portfolio committee on health is currently considering the NHI Bill, the first piece of enabling legislation for the government’s ambitions for universal health coverage. The government’s NHI policy proposes sweeping reforms that aim to ensure everyone can access healthcare services that are free at the point of delivery, and are based on social solidarity principles in which the rich subsidise the poor, the healthy and the sick...