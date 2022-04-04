Politics Dates for ANC eThekwini elective conference finally set Candidate Zandile Gumede to play a key part in proceedings despite corruption charge B L Premium

The much awaited ANC eThekwini regional conference is expected to get under way at the Nkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (ICC) in Durban this weekend, regional task team co-ordinator Bheki Ntuli said on Monday.

Since 2018 the ANC eThekwini region has been led by the task team after its previous leadership, including chairperson Zandile Gumede, the former eThekwini mayor, was recalled over poor performance...