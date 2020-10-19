World / Americas

US air travel surpasses 1-million mark for first time since March

19 October 2020 - 18:19 Alan Levin
A United Airlines kiosks at San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco, the US. Picture: JUSTIN SULLIVAN/GETTY IMAGES
A United Airlines kiosks at San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco, the US. Picture: JUSTIN SULLIVAN/GETTY IMAGES

New York — The US's virus-ravaged airline industry has reached a milestone, carrying more than 1-million passengers for the first time in seven months by Sunday.

US airport security checkpoints processed 1,031,505 people, or 39.6% of the equivalent day in 2019, according to a tally by the Transportation Security Administration. It was the busiest day for air travel since March 16.

Several of the busiest days since mid-March have occurred in the past two weeks and passenger loads have been gradually increasing, but that provides scant relief for an industry still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic. If Sunday’s level were maintained for an entire year, it would roughly roll the industry back to levels last seen 36 years ago, according to the trade group for large carriers, Airlines for America.

The steep drop in flyers has prompted billions of dollars of losses and tens of thousands of job cuts or voluntary furloughs as impacts reverberate across the aviation industry. A federal aid package that had covered the costs of airline payrolls and forbid job cuts expired on October 1 and attempts to extend it have faltered in partisan gridlock.

US airlines rose, with a Standard & Poor’s index of major carriers advancing 1.8% in New York. United Airline led the gains, climbing 3.5% to $35.35. United and Delta Air Lines said last week that they expect a long, slow recovery until there’s a vaccine.

At that time as the new coronavirus was first exploding in the US, passengers were canceling flights en masse. Within weeks, the average number of flyers had fallen to less than 100,000 per day, a drop of 96% from 2019 numbers.

People have incrementally returned to the skies, but in far fewer numbers than normal. The seven-day average as of Sunday was 871,513, or 35.6% of the equivalent week in 2019.

The overall passenger deficit ssinceMarch is enormous. Airlines’ loads fell by more than 417-million passengers ssincethe virus hit compared to the same period in 2019, a drop of about 75%, according to TSA.

Bloomerg 

Locals pay well to eat on Singapore Airlines without taking off

Singapore Airlines sold out seats to eat lunch on a grounded jet at the airport. Tickets ranged from $40 for economy to $474 for a private suite
World
1 day ago

OUTA: SA’s aviation industry doesn’t depend on SAA’s survival

SA’s interests would be best served by the stimulation and emergence of a competitive air transport industry post-Covid-19, rather than a dominant ...
Opinion
3 days ago

Airlink to partner with Qatar Airways

The embattled regional airline’s new link-up will enable it to service much of the Southern African region
National
5 days ago

World’s best airport braces for persisting symptoms amid Covid-19 fallout

Singapore’s Changi suspends operations in two terminals to save on operating costs as flights drop to record lows
Companies
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Thousands of Malawians return from SA empty-handed
World / Africa
2.
Elon Musk eyes 2024 for Mars mission by SpaceX’s ...
World / Americas
3.
Houston tech mogul Robert T Brockman charged in ...
World / Americas
4.
Zimbabwe partially reopens Beitbridge border
World / Africa
5.
Jacinda Ardern wins landslide re-election in New ...
World

Related Articles

Airlines work with WHO on testing system that will replace quarantine

World

STREET DOGS: Why airports have weathered Covid-19

Opinion

Cathay Pacific pins hopes of recovery in flight capacity on vaccine

Companies

Airlines’ maths on in-flight infections is wrong, says scientist

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.