Hawaii cuts Covid-19 down to size, but tourism feels the pain

Tourism industry

Ige has signaled that he plans to maintain the tough stance on arriving travelers, even as several parts of the mainland US begin to reopen their economies. While the state has already begun to reopen recreational draws, including some state parks, beaches and golf courses with social-distancing measures, Ige said last week that he planned to extend the travel quarantine through the end of June.

The measures have come at a severe cost to Hawaii’s tourism industry, which accounts for a fifth of its economy. Some 10-million visitors spent $17.8bn in the state last year, according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

“The million dollar question now is how long these restrictions are going to stay in place,” said Dan Dennison, a spokesperson for the state’s Covid-19 joint information centre.

Air travel to Hawaii has plunged by roughly 98%, a decline more severe than the US overall where airline boardings are down closer to 90%. Only a few hundred people have arrived in the state each day since late March compared to roughly 30,000 daily in the same period last year, according to figures from the Hawaii business, economic development and tourism department.

Stringent rules

Those who do arrive may leave the airport only after going through an elaborate procedure. First, passengers are given a temperature check and those shown to have elevated temperatures receive an additional medical screening by paramedics stationed at the airport.

Those who pass that must then provide a declaration listing their name, mobile phone number and hotel information to airport personnel, who then verify the details, including dialing the traveler’s number to ensure that it rings, and contacting the traveler’s hotel to verify they have a reservation.

“If they refuse, they will be handed to law enforcement, right there,” Hawaii department of transportation spokesperson Tim Sakahara said. Travelers will be sent home if they’re unwilling to make a hotel reservation or unable to afford one.

“That has happened several times, dozens of times actually, and a law enforcement officer will stay with that person at the gate and watch them get back on a flight to the city they came from,” he said.

Finally, passengers must sign a legal document acknowledging they’ll abide by the 14-day quarantine before being allowed to leave the airport. State officials will then make at least three follow-up phone calls to verify travelers are complying with the quarantine. The state has also launched a smartphone app to help with the process.

Hotels, too, have been enlisted to help enforce the quarantine. Staff have provided tips to law enforcement about travelers leaving their rooms, Sakahara said.

Recently, the Hawaii Lodging & Tourism Association asked hoteliers to issue single-use use room keys that allow guests to only enter their room once, thereby forcing those that break quarantine to request a replacement key from the front desk. Most hotels have agreed to enforce the policy, according to a list posted on a state legislature website. “If they violate this law, we encourage the front desk to report them to the authorities,” association president Mufi Hannemann said in a note to hotels.

So far about 20 people have been arrested for violating the state’s quarantine order, including a couple on their honeymoon and a trio apprehended in their hotel’s pool, according to authorities. Violators face as much as a year in prison and a $5,000 fine.

“Quarantine means that you stay in your room. You can’t go to the pool. You can’t go to any facility at the hotel. You get your meals delivered,” Ige told reporters in April. “And when visitors understand that’s what it is and that we’ll enforce it, we are pretty confident they’ll choose not to be here.”

Suspending flights

Plummeting demand and the state’s quarantine orders were cited by the US transportation department’s decision to allow American Airlines to suspend flights to three of the state’s airports up to mid-August. United Airlines Holdings and Alaska Airlines got approval to halt services to the same locations through September.

Airlines have also reduced service to Daniel K Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, with the only flights from the US mainland originating from Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Oakland, California, Sakahara said.

Hawaiian Airlines likewise received permission to suspend long-haul service between Honolulu and eight major US cities, including New York, Boston, Las Vegas and Seattle. Ige and city and county leaders told federal officials they supported the cutbacks in their effort to blunt the virus.

“My primary goal is protecting the health and safety of the citizens of the three islands and jurisdiction that I care for and represent,” Michael Victorino, mayor of Maui County, wrote in an April 9 letter to the transportation department. “We rely on the significant contributions air transportation provides to our economy. We look forward to a time when we can once again welcome visitors to our islands.”

Jeff Schlegelmilch, deputy director of Columbia University’s National Centre for Disaster Preparedness, said the tourism sector’s outsize role in the state’s economy will make it very difficult to welcome visitors once again, even after the quarantine order’s current May 31 expiration date.

“When you reopen, if the virus is still burning all around you, you’re allowing that into your community again,” he said. “They have control over the island but they don’t have control over everywhere around them, and I don’t think there’s a viable exit strategy until there’s something more significant on the pharmaceutical front. I think they’re in this for the long haul.”

Bloomberg