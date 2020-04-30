World / Americas

Death might be a beach as Californians flock to the sea

As a response to the crowds, despite the Covid-19 restrictions, the governor will close all beaches and parks in the state from May 1

30 April 2020 - 12:21 Kanishka Singh
People at Huntington Beach, California during the Covid-19 pandemic, on April 25 2020. Picture: AFP/APU GOMES
Bengaluru — California governor Gavin Newsom will announce the closure of all beaches and parks in the state on Thursday amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic after crowds jammed beaches last weekend, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

The memo was sent on Wednesday by the governor’s office to California’s police chiefs to plan ahead of Newsom’s announcement on Thursday.

“After the well-publicised media coverage of overcrowded beaches this past weekend, in violation of governor Newsom’s shelter in place order, the governor will be announcing tomorrow that all beaches and all state parks in California will be closed, effective Friday, May 1,” the memo read.

Newsom’s office and the California Police Chiefs Association did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

While Newsom, a Democrat, has said that kerbside retail, manufacturing and other “lower-risk workplaces” should open in California within weeks as testing and contact-tracing improve, he has also said the state will step up enforcement of coronavirus-related public health restrictions after the scenes of crowded beaches last weekend.

Officials in the state’s Orange and Ventura counties allowed access to their beaches during the warm spring weekend, prompting families and groups to head to the ocean. The crowds on the beaches put California’s progress in slowing the advance of the novel coronavirus at risk, Newsom said on Monday.

The crowds also exemplified the tension that officials throughout the US are dealing with as residents chafe under stay-at-home orders and some states begin to loosen them.

In response to the proposed closure of the state parks and beaches in California, Orange County supervisor Donald Wagner said it is not a wise step. 

“Medical professionals tell us the importance of fresh air and sunlight in fighting infectious disease, including mental health benefits,” Wagner said, adding that the order could undermine the co-operative attitude of the county’s residents.

The US has by far the world’s largest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases at more than a million, with total deaths topping 61,000 by Thursday. There are confirmed cases of more than 3.2-million worldwide, with more than a million of those recovered, with about 228,000 deaths from the highly contagious disease.

Reuters

