New York’s Andrew Cuomo derides state bankruptcy proposal

He has estimated his state is facing a $10bn to $15bn budget shortfall.

McConnell, whose Republican Party controls the Senate, on Wednesday poured cold water on efforts by Democrats to tap federal coffers to provide assistance to state and local governments.

Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the Democratic controlled House of Representatives, has said more money for state and local governments would be included in the next coronavirus relief package in Congress.

State and local governments fund police and fire departments, teachers, schools and other services. Allowing states to declare bankruptcy will hurt, not help, the economic recovery, Cuomo said.

“You wanna see that market fall through the cellar?” Cuomo asked. “Let New York State declare bankruptcy, let Michigan declare bankruptcy, let Illinois declare bankruptcy, let California declare bankruptcy? You will see a collapse of this national economy.

“So just don't,” said the governor of the fourth-most-populous US state.

Cuomo accused McConnell of “vicious” partisanship for the suggestion, since the states hardest hit by coronavirus lean Democratic. “You want to politically divide this nation now, with all that's going on?” he asked.

Earlier on Thursday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said she was disappointed to see McConnell's comments on state bankruptcy and found them “incredibly irresponsible.”