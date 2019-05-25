Even his supporters are already tired of Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro

Indeed, as the stand-off deepens, Brazil’s economy drifts further into the red. Unemployment remains stubbornly high at almost 13% and the public debt stands at a record level.

Government institutions are often paralysed in the crossfire. The agency that should be promoting Brazilian trade and investment has had three chiefs in the first four months of the year. In the resulting confusion, Brazil failed to support its film makers in Cannes for the first time in a more than a decade.

Meanwhile the president’s approval rating has taken a hit. A poll published on Tuesday showed that the percentage of Brazilians who reject his government surpasses those who support it.

“Right now it’s very difficult to imagine that he is going to complete his mandate, because he’s creating so many problems,” Mauricio Santoro, a professor of political science at Rio de Janeiro’s state university, said. “Can you imagine four years of that?”

‘Useful Idiots’

Hundreds of thousands of protesters took to the streets last week to demonstrate against planned cuts to the education budget. The government’s belligerent response to their grievances — characterised by the president’s description of the participants as “useful idiots” — only served to swell their number.

In response, some of Bolsonaro’s more radical supporters have called for a pro-government rally on Sunday, an idea which would appear to have little upside and has alienated yet further some of his political allies.

“Wake up! If the streets are empty on the 26th, Bolsonaro will realise that he will have to stop the dramatics and start working,” tweeted Janaína Paschoal, an influential state law maker from Bolsonaro’s own PSL party.

To be sure, Bolsonaro retains a solid core of supporters and many of his more radical fans won’t sit idly by to watch the man they hail as “the legend” be dethroned or bypassed. Sunday’s march will offer an indication of how strong his die-hard support base remains. Successful passage of the pension reform bill may also restore the faith of some of his cheerleaders in financial markets.

Congress remains supportive of at least some of his aims. On Wednesday night, the lower house approved a decree he issued to re-organise the country’s executive branch, cutting ministries.

Impeachment, at present, remains unlikely, and too traumatic for many legislators to contemplate. But an alternative idea — to effectively sideline the president — appears to be gaining ground among some in Congress.

“If the government doesn’t work out, we’re going to go for parliamentarism,” said José Nelto, leader of the centrist party Podemos. “Let’s leave the president there, like the Queen of England. We don’t need to remove him.”

With David Biller

Bloomberg