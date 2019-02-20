World / Americas

Brazil’s Bolsonaro aims to save $270bn on pensions in a decade

Proposal for social security is the cornerstone of president’s plan to close unsustainable public deficit and bolster a sluggish economic recovery

20 February 2019 - 19:24 Jamie McGeever and Marcela Ayres
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Picture: REUTERS/PILAR OLIVARES
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Picture: REUTERS/PILAR OLIVARES

Brasilia — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro delivered his proposed pension overhaul to the Congress on Wednesday, aiming to save more than 1-trillion reais ($270bn) in a decade by changing tax rates, delaying retirement and creating individual savings accounts.

The proposal for social security is the cornerstone of the new president’s plan to close what credit rating agencies call an unsustainable public deficit and bolster a sluggish economic recovery. The government pledged to present changes for military pensions that would save even more.

Bolsonaro’s savings target is far more ambitious than the about 600-billion reais of savings in a decade proposed by his predecessor, Michel Temer, who eventually gave up on the unpopular austerity initiative.

The new proposal was in the middle of a range that economy minister Paulo Guedes suggested in January: between 700-billion reais to 1.3-trillion reais of savings over 10 years.

Brazil’s stocks and currency seesawed on the news, with the benchmark Bovespa stock index nearing a high before turning negative. By midday trading in Sao Paulo, the Bovespa and Brazil’s currency had settled about in line with Tuesday’s close.

Vote shortfall

“What worries me more is they don’t have the votes in Congress they need,” said Julio Hegedus Netto, chief economist at consultancy Lopes Filho & Associados.

On Tuesday evening, the lower chamber handed Bolsonaro his first legislative defeat, overturning an executive order on state secrets and underscoring the resistance he faces in a fragmented Congress.

“One thing is a solid, well thought-out and crafted reform proposal, the other is what will ultimately emanate from Congress. The risk is that the initial proposal will be significantly watered down by Congress,” said Alberto Ramos, head of Latin American economic research at Goldman Sachs.

The pension reform is unlikely to get final approval until the fourth quarter, Ramos told clients in a note.

“Changes in demographics mean we have to change the rules. The current system is unsustainable,” pension secretary Leonardo Rolim said.

The constitutional amendment Bolsonaro proposed to the Congress will save 1.072-trillion reais in a decade, according to an economy ministry presentation.

Wealthier taxpayers will contribute more, minimum retirement ages will be raised and a new system of individual savings accounts will give workers “an alternative to the current system”, according to the ministry’s presentation.

The transition to the new rules will take 12 to 14 years, depending on which transition rules individuals choose.

Hegedus called the proposal “good” but flagged the lack of detail for how to handle police and military pensions.

Proposed changes to military pensions, which the government pledged to deliver within 30 days, will bring savings of 1.165-trillion reais in 10 years. Pensions for military police and firefighters will follow the same rules as the armed forces.
Reuters

