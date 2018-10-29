Markets cheer, activists fret as Brazil elects far-right Jair Bolsonaro

Brasilia/Rio de Janeiro — Far-right legislator Jair Bolsonaro won Brazil’s presidential election on Sunday, promising to clean up politics, shrink the state and crack down on crime, in a dramatic swing away from the left in the world’s fourth-largest democracy.

The former army captain has alarmed many with vows to sweep political opponents off the map, and comments denigrating women, gays and racial minorities.

He will be the first president with a background in the armed forces since the end of Brazil’s 1964-85 military dictatorship, which he has publicly praised. He has tapped retired generals to serve as his vice-president and run key ministries.

In his first public comments after his landslide victory, he pledged to respect democratic principles, but said he wanted to change the country’s direction.

’We cannot continue flirting with socialism, communism, populism and leftist extremism…. We are going to change the destiny of Brazil,’ Bolsonaro said in an acceptance address, promising to root out graft and stem a tide of violent crime.

An outspoken admirer of US President Donald Trump, Bolsonaro also pledged to realign Brazil with more advanced economies rather than regional allies, overhauling diplomatic priorities after nearly a decade-and-a-half of leftist rule.

Trump called Bolsonaro to wish him good luck soon after his electoral victory, auguring closer political ties between the two largest nations in the Americas — both now led by conservative populists promising to overturn the political establishment.

Bolsonaro won 55.2% of votes in the run-off election, against 44.8% for left-wing hopeful Fernando Haddad of the Workers Party (PT), according to electoral authority TSE.

The 63-year-old congressman’s rise has been propelled by rejection of the leftist PT that ran Brazil for 13 of the past 15 years. The party was ousted from power in 2016 in the midst of a deep recession and political graft scandal.