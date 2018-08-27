Donald Trump said to have given go-ahead to deal with Mexico about Nafta

Donald Trump has signed off on a bilateral agreement with Mexico to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta), according to three people familiar with the matter, and the president will make a trade announcement shortly.

"A big deal looking good with Mexico!" Trump tweeted earlier on Monday. Trump will make an announcement on trade from the Oval Office in Washington at 8pm SA-time, according to a statement from the White House.

There is no deal reached yet with Canada, the people said, which has been on the sidelines of the talks since July as Mexico and the US focused on settling differences.

It’s the biggest development in talks that began a year ago, punctuated by Trump’s repeated threats to quit altogether. Significant breakthroughs between Mexico and the US came during the past several days on vehicles and energy. The three countries trade more than $1-trillion annually, much of it under the pact.