Wall Street’s Nasdaq hits 8,000 for first time

27 August 2018 - 16:49 Agency Staff
Picture: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPELTON
Wall Street’s tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index passed the 8,000-point mark for the first time on Monday, underscoring an equities rally driven by optimism from US trade negotiations with Mexico.

The Nasdaq passed the threshold at 1.59pm GMT and was up 0.8% at 8,012.03 shortly after 2pm.

Stocks have rallied on Monday, adding to Friday’s records, as US and Mexican negotiators in Washington signal they are closing in on a preliminary deal to rewrite the North American Free Trade Agreement.

