Donald Trump spews more of his vitriol, this time a former aide is the target

"How dare he? He has taken this country to its knees," said Democratic congresswoman Frederica Wilson.

Sanders argued that Trump’s insults had nothing to do with race or gender.

"The president is an equal opportunity person that calls things like he sees it. He always fights fire with fire and doesn’t hold back on doing that across the board," Sanders said.

The book and the recordings by the disgruntled Manigault-Newman, once an ardent Trump ally, represent a stunning breach of presidential trust.

On Tuesday, she explained to CBS News why she made the recordings: "I’m the kind of person who covers her own back. In Trump World, everyone lies.

"Everyone says one thing one day and they change their story the next day. I wanted to have this type of documentation … in the event I found myself in this position where, as you said, they’re questioning my credibility."

Just how much she documented of her time in the White House is now of keen interest to her former colleagues and, perhaps, to special counsel Robert Mueller.

Manigault-Newman said she had already spoken to the man who is looking into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election and whether Team Trump colluded with Moscow to tip the scales. She also says she is willing to do so again.

The book, Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House, hit bookstores and digital platforms on Tuesday.

Largely self-serving, it describes the daily firefighting of life on the Trump campaign and then in the White House.

"Donald Trump’s single greatest character flaw as a leader and human being is his complete and total lack of empathy," she writes, describing the president as a "friend" but attacking him relentlessly.

"Nothing has more meaning to Donald than himself," she says, alleging that he and his wife Melania sleep in separate rooms and that Trump has brought a tanning bed with him to the White House.

Perhaps the sternest criticism is of Trump’s abilities — Manigault-Newman describes him as a brilliant businessman but "just this side of functionally illiterate", prone to "forgetfulness and frustration", and in a state of "mental decline" that "could not be denied".

Manigault-Newman has suggested that Trump has been recorded using racial slurs — something Trump denies.

CBS News aired a recording of what appears to be her and other campaign aides hatching a plan to tamp down the damage if such a tape of Trump existed.

Katrina Pierson, one of those aides, told CNN on Tuesday she had entertained the possibility Trump uttered an epithet only to placate Manigault-Newman so she could move the conversation on.

Despite Trump’s denials, Sanders said she could not guarantee the president had never used racial slurs.

"I haven’t been in every single room," she said.

AFP and Bloomberg