McDonald’s hopes cutting cheeseburgers from Happy Meal will help customers to better health

All Happy Meals advertised on US menu boards will be 600cal or less by June, McDonald’s said on Thursday

15 February 2018 - 13:52 Sam Chambers
Within five years, McDonald’s goal is that at least 50% or more of the Happy Meals listed on menus in 120 markets will be 600cal or less. REUTERS/YVES HERMAN
Within five years, McDonald’s goal is that at least 50% or more of the Happy Meals listed on menus in 120 markets will be 600cal or less. REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

London — McDonald’s is removing cheeseburgers from its fabled Happy Meal menus as the fast-food giant seeks to shed its junk-food image amid a clamour for healthier living.

All Happy Meals advertised on US menu boards will be 600cal or less by June, McDonald’s said in a statement on Thursday. While the classic cheeseburger will still be available if a customer requests it, the listed entree choice will be a hamburger or a box of chicken nuggets.

"We hope these actions will bring more choices to consumers and uniquely benefit millions of families, which are important steps as we build a better McDonald’s," CEO Steve Easterbrook said in the statement.

Since the child obesity rate in the US has almost tripled since the 1970s, McDonald’s is seeking healthier ingredients while trying to boost its image with more environmentally friendly packaging.

As part of its Happy Meal overhaul, McDonald’s is cutting the sugar content of chocolate milk and adding bottled water to the menu. By the end of 2022, McDonald’s goal is that at least 50% or more of the Happy Meals listed on menus in 120 markets will be 600 calories or less.

Bloomberg

