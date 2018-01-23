World / Americas

Tsunami warning issued for Alaska after huge earthquake

23 January 2018 - 13:17 Agency Staff
The town of Homer, a major fishing port surrounded by lofty mountain ranges in southern Alaska. Picture: BRENDAN RYAN
The town of Homer, a major fishing port surrounded by lofty mountain ranges in southern Alaska. Picture: BRENDAN RYAN

Washington — A powerful earthquake of magnitude 8.2 struck off the southern coast of Alaska early on Tuesday, prompting tsunami warnings.

The quake struck at 9.31am GMT in the Gulf of Alaska, 280km southeast of the town of Kodiak, the US Geological Survey said. The epicentre was 10km under the seabed.

Tsunami warnings were issued for Alaska and the west coast of Canada, the National Tsunami Warning Center said.

Less-ominous tsunami watches were issued for the US west coast — the entire coasts of California and Oregon and part of Washington state.

In Alaska, authorities urged coast dwellers to seek safety.

"If you are located in this coastal area, move inland to higher ground," the Anchorage Office of Emergency Management said.

"Tsunami warnings mean that a tsunami with significant inundation is possible or is already occurring. Tsunamis are a series of waves dangerous many hours after initial arrival time. The first wave may not be the largest."

AFP

Oil spill off China spawns four oil slicks and could be ‘the largest condensate spill in history’

After the Iranian tanker sank in a ball of flames, the consequent oil slicks cover an area roughly the size as Paris
World
5 days ago

Latest climate data shows ‘exceptional warming’ in past three years

‘Global temperatures will continue to bob up and down from year to year, but the climate tide beneath them is rising fast’
World
4 days ago

Ditch political feuds and focus on saving lives, says climate experts

Sharing information across borders is becoming increasingly important as climate change raises the risk of flooding and other natural disasters
World
15 days ago

Financial cost of natural disasters doubled in 2017

The US accounted for the lion’s share, bit by wildfires in California and the worst hurricane season on record, and Munich Re warns this is ...
World
19 days ago

Altered, dangerous weather is the ‘new normal’, say scientists

And Trump’s ‘anti-science agenda’ is a lone stand-out in a world that’s rapidly responding to climate change and its ...
World
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa taking flak over the ...
World / Africa
2.
Trump’s playing chicken with Nafta could hit the ...
World / Americas
3.
Tsunami warning issued for Alaska after huge ...
World / Americas
4.
US Air Force says SpaceX not to blame for loss of ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Huge oil slick in East China sea spreads as useful fire dissipates
World / Asia

Increased regional precipitation a result of climate change, report finds
World

Melting Arctic ice could rob California of rain
World / Americas

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.