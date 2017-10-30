World / Americas

Fuel-price spike drives up US inflation ahead of two-day Fed meeting

30 October 2017 - 17:11 Agency Staff
PIcture: ISTOCK
PIcture: ISTOCK

Washington — A record spike in fuel prices following the summer’s back-to-back hurricanes drove up a closely watched US inflation measure in September, but the underlying trend remained weak, government figures showed on Monday.

The new figures come as the US Federal Reserve prepares to begin a two-day meeting on Tuesday, with policy makers widely expected to leave benchmark interest rates untouched, but to raise them in December.

However, disagreements among policy makers were unlikely to subside in the face of a fresh batch of weak numbers in September. The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index rose 0.4% for the month, up 0.2% from August and in line with analyst expectations.

The increase was driven almost entirely by a 6.8% spike in the costs of petrol, electricity and natural gas — the largest monthly jump in the energy index in more than eight years. But when volatile food and fuel costs are excluded, the "core" index rose only 0.1% for the month, the same level now recorded for five months in a row.

On a 12-month basis, the index grew 1.6%, up 0.2% from August, but the core index held steady at 1.3%, the same as in August.

The core annual measure has held below the Fed’s 2% target without interruption for more than five years.

Persistently low inflation has bedeviled policy makers during much of 2017, with Fed chairperson Janet Yellen describing the low price pressures variously as a "mystery," a "surprise" and a "concern." Most members of the Federal open market committee, which sets US monetary policy, appear to favour raising rates in the belief that inflation will soon spring to life.

Officials said hurricanes Harvey and Irma affected consumer spending, but they were unable to isolate the storms’ effects given how the underlying data were collected.

AFP

Post-hurricane car shopping boosts US consumer spending

Spending recorded its biggest increase in more than eight years as households in Texas and Florida replaced flood-damaged cars, but underlying ...
World
4 hours ago

FT COLUMN: Why the ECB made the right call for the still-ailing eurozone economy

It is fortunate that the ECB is not in the lazy camp propagating rumours of a return to health, writes Wolfgang Münchau
Opinion
11 hours ago

Fed needs a rock-steady hand at the top to counter Trump

Wall Street is betting there will be a change while the bond markets have been largely driven by speculation on who will get the job
Opinion
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Prosecutors ‘have the wrong person’, war crimes ...
World
2.
For China’s top lenders, third-quarter profits ...
World / Asia
3.
Fuel-price spike drives up US inflation ahead of ...
World / Americas
4.
Post-hurricane car shopping boosts US consumer ...
World / Americas

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.