Everybody has to give up some candy, says US trade rep Robert Lighthizer on Nafta talks

Washington — The top US and Canadian and trade officials on Tuesday accused each other of sabotaging efforts to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta), even as they and Mexico agreed to extend talks into the first quarter of 2018.

A seven-day round of talks in suburban Washington ended in acrimony over aggressive US demands on autos, a five-year sunset clause on the pact itself and Canada’s dairy regulations, among other key issues. Canada’s foreign minister, Chrystia Freeland, accused Washington of pursuing a "winner take all" approach.

In a major setback, Freeland, US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Mexican economy minister Ildefonso Guajardo said they faced "significant conceptual gaps" in their views and agreed to stretch out the talks in search of solutions.

Lighthizer complained that the Mexican and Canadian sides showed no evidence of willingness to make changes that would "rebalance" Nafta to shrink US trade deficits.

He warned that US companies could no longer count on Nafta trade rules that, since 1994, had encouraged investment in Mexico and Canada and which he views as being primarily aimed at exporting to the US.

"Everybody has to give up a little bit of candy, that’s really what this is about," Lighthizer told a news briefing.

But the talks hit a wall on his proposals to radically reshape Nafta, causing some observers to wonder whether the Trump administration intended to sink the trade pact.

Proposals ‘would turn back the clock’

Washington’s demands, previously identified as red lines by its neighbours, include forcing renegotiation of the pact every five years, reserving the lion’s share of automotive manufacturing for the US and making it easier to pursue import barriers against some Canadian and Mexican goods.

"We have seen proposals that would turn back the clock on 23 years of predictability, openness and collaboration under Nafta," Freeland said.

News of the talks’ extension through to the first quarter of 2018, from the end of 2017, lifted the Mexican peso 1.2% after a volatile day of trading. The peso has fallen 7% since July on expectations that Nafta would not survive.

Mexico sends about 80% of its exports to the US, and is home to a host of factories for US companies that manufacture products there that are then sent to the US for sale.

Guajardo avoided direct criticism of Lighthizer’s approach, but said Mexico would stand firm against the US demands.

"A bad deal would be against the interest of Mexico itself, and therefore you have my guarantee that there will not be a bad deal," Guajardo told reporters.

He added that rather than being intransigent, Mexico and Canada were taking a "good sense" approach to the talks.