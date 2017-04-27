Trump tells Canada, Mexico he won’t terminate Nafta treaty yet, White House says

The Mexican and Canadian currencies rebounded in Asian trading after Trump said the US would stay in Nafta for now.

The US dollar dropped 0.6% on its Canadian counterpart and 1% on the peso.

The White House had been considering an executive order exiting Nafta as early as Trump’s 100th day in office on Saturday, but there was a split among his top advisers over whether to take the step.

During his election campaign Trump threatened to renegotiate Nafta and in the past week complained bitterly about Canadian trade practices.

It was under an executive order signed by Trump on Jan. 23 that the US pulled out of the sweeping Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

News of the potential presidential action to withdraw from Nafta earlier drove the Mexican and Canadian currencies lower.

Nafta trade havoc

A disruption in trade between the three Nafta partners could wreak havoc in the auto sector and other industries, hitting profits at companies that have benefited from zero-level tariffs and Mexico’s relatively low labor costs. It would also hit US agricultural exports hard.

"To totally abandon that agreement means that those gains are lost," said Paul Ferley, an economist at Royal Bank of Canada.

Trump has repeatedly vowed to pull out from the 23-year-old trade pact if he is unable to renegotiate it with better terms for America. He has long accused Mexico of destroying US jobs.

The US went from running a small trade surplus with Mexico in the early 1990s to a $63bn deficit in 2016.

Details about the draft executive order on Nafta were not immediately available.

Trump has faced some setbacks since he took office in January, including a move by courts to block parts of his orders to limit immigration.

Withdrawing from Nafta would enable him to say he delivered on one of his key campaign promises, but it could also hurt him in states that voted for him in the election.

"Mr. President, America’s corn farmers helped elect you," the National Corn Growers Association said in a statement.

"Withdrawing from Nafta would be disastrous for American agriculture."

Diverging opinions

The first administration source told Reuters that there were diverging opinions within the US government about how to proceed and it was possible that Trump could sign the executive order before the 100-day mark of his presidency.

The source noted that the administration wanted to tread carefully. "There is talk about what steps we can take to start the process of renegotiating or withdrawing from Nafta," this source said.