Five things that happened in Trump’s White House

Tesla and SpaceX were among another 30 companies that added their names to the filing late on Monday, pushing the total to more than 120. The brief said the order has already created disruption in the sector, which depends heavily on foreign-born talent.

• During a visit to US Central Command in Tampa, Florida, the president launched one of his now-customary attacks on the media, which ended in new territory, with an accusation that the media is purposefully ignoring jihadist atrocities.

After listing a string of attacks that have recently occurred around the world, Trumps said: "And in many cases the very, very dishonest press doesn’t want to report it." He concluded, without providing further explanation: "They have their reasons, and you understand that."

Asked to expand on the president’s statement, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said, "We’ll provide a list later."

• If the New England Patriots professional football champions receive the traditional Super Bowl winner’s invitation to the White House, tight end Martellus Bennett will not attend the visit to see Donald Trump.

He told the Dallas Morning News he would not be involved in the usual honour ceremony with the US president, which is all but certain given Trump’s public support of the Patriots and star quarterback Tom Brady.

"I’m not going to go," Bennett said. "It is what it is. People know how I feel about it. Just follow me on Twitter."

• The Kremlin on Monday urged US network Fox News to apologise after its presenter called President Vladimir Putin "a killer" while interviewing his US counterpart, Donald Trump.

"We consider such words from a Fox News correspondent unacceptable and offensive," Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told journalists.

Fox News’s Bill O’Reilly in an interview broadcast on Sunday pressed Trump on Putin’s alleged links to extrajudicial killings of journalists and dissidents, saying: "He’s a killer though, Putin’s a killer." Trump answered: "We’ve got a lot of killers. You think our country’s so innocent?… Take a look at what we’ve done too. We’ve made a lot of mistakes."

AFP