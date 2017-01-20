Mark Zuckerberg sues over rights to Hawaiian land

London — Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg has launched a raft of lawsuits that could result in the US billionaire securing full ownership of his island hideaway, from local Hawaiian families who retain rights over the land dating back generations.

Documents filed on December 30 in the Hawaii State circuit court — and reported in the Honolulu Star Advertiser newspaper — show that three Zuckerberg companies filed the lawsuits under what is known as "quiet title and partition".

This is the legislative process used to establish ownership of land where inheritance has occurred over generations and there is no formal documentation or title deeds.

Court papers show that more than 300 people are named in one action alone. All appear to have been identified as land owners who may have inherited, or retain, a partial interest in the tracts bought by Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, in 2014.

Forbes reported that Zuckerberg paid close to $100m for about 283ha of prime seafront land on the secluded north shores of the island of Kauai, in 2014.

About 160ha are described as "white sand beachfront" while another 142ha contain a former sugar cane plantation, a working organic farm and another "2,500 feet of oceanfront".

In a Facebook post on December 28, two days before the law suits were filed, Zuckerberg posted pictures and comments on a family visit to Kauai with his wife and daughter, Max.

"A few years ago, Priscilla and I visited Kauai and fell in love with the community and the cloudy green mountains. We kept coming back with family and friends, and eventually decided to plant roots and join the community ourselves," he wrote.

"We bought land and we’re dedicated to preserving its natural beauty. It’s filled with wildlife like pigs, turtles, rare birds and seals, and local farmers use it to grow fruits and spices. I love taking Max to explore and see all the animals," he wrote.