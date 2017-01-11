Trump castigates US spy agencies over ‘phony’ Russia dossier

New York — US president-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday berated the media and US intelligence agencies as he denied explosive allegations about his ties with Russia — while admitting for the first time that Moscow had likely meddled in the US election.

Just over a week before he takes office, Trump confirmed he had ceded "complete" managing control of his global property empire to his two sons, seeking to dispel fears about possible conflict of interests.

But the focus of the hour-long press conference — his first in six months — was firmly on the unsubstantiated claims that his aides colluded with the Kremlin to win the US election, and that Russia has compromising information on Trump.

The 70-year-old billionaire angrily accused CNN of being "fake news" and called BuzzFeed — which published a dossier with the allegedly incriminating material drawn up by a former British intelligence agent hired to do "opposition research" on Trump — a "failing pile of garbage".