Kinshasa — The Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC’s) President Felix Tshisekedi on Monday appointed the country’s first female prime minister, naming planning minister Judith Suminwa to the role.
Her appointment ends weeks of uncertainty. Tshisekedi’s inauguration for a second term in January kick-started a lengthy search for a majority coalition in the National Assembly — a key step before a prime minister could be named and a government formed.
“I am aware of the great responsibility ... We will work for peace and the development of the country,” Suminwa said on national television.
The authorities face a raft of challenges including a worsening conflict and humanitarian crisis in eastern regions and the management of Congo's considerable mineral wealth.
In his first term, Tshisekedi promised to root out endemic corruption, rebuild the economy, tackle deep inequalities and curb the eastern insecurity, but critics say he fell short on all counts.
DRC president appoints Judith Suminwa as first woman prime minister
Suminwa says she will work for peace and development of the country
Reuters
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.