DRC president appoints Judith Suminwa as first woman prime minister

Suminwa says she will work for peace and development of the country

01 April 2024 - 22:46
by Ange Kasongo
Judith Suminwa. Picture: SUPPLIED
Kinshasa — The Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC’s) President Felix Tshisekedi on Monday appointed the country’s first female prime minister, naming planning minister Judith Suminwa to the role.

Her appointment ends weeks of uncertainty. Tshisekedi’s inauguration for a second term in January kick-started a lengthy search for a majority coalition in the National Assembly — a key step before a prime minister could be named and a government formed.

“I am aware of the great responsibility ... We will work for peace and the development of the country,” Suminwa said on national television.

The authorities face a raft of challenges including a worsening conflict and humanitarian crisis in eastern regions and the management of Congo's considerable mineral wealth.

In his first term, Tshisekedi promised to root out endemic corruption, rebuild the economy, tackle deep inequalities and curb the eastern insecurity, but critics say he fell short on all counts.

Budget sidestepped costly Congo military expedition

Despite promises, no additional funds were allocated to Operation Thiba in the DRC
National
1 month ago

UN sanctions six Congo rebels

Violent clashes escalate between Congolese army and Rwandan-backed rebels
World
1 month ago

Fighting intensifies between DRC and M23 rebels

Clashes have led to disruptions of food supplies to Goma, affecting more than 2-million residents
World
1 month ago

JONATHAN COOK: Infrastructure has the power to create bustling business

Look to the Lobito Corridor for inspiration on how to move forward
Opinion
1 month ago
