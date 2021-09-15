World / Africa Africa-wide free trade deal to initially benefit bigger countries Countries with industrial and export capacity will be the immediate beneficiaries, says AfCFTA head Wamkele Mene B L Premium

The key implementer of Africa’s free trade agreement, which seeks to establish a single market for goods and services on the continent, says the pact will initially benefit mostly relatively wealthy nations with a strong industrial base such as SA and Nigeria.

“Let’s admit that there will be immediate beneficiaries in the implementation of the AfCFTA [African Continental Free Trade Area agreement] ... those countries that have the industrial capacity, the export capacity will be the immediate beneficiaries,” Wamkele Mene, who heads the AfCFTA’s Ghana-based secretariat, said in an interview this week...