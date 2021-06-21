Zimbabwe tightens lockdown in resort and farming towns
The country is battling to prevent a third wave of the coronavirus, with about 2,000 cases recorded in the past week
21 June 2021 - 20:53
Zimbabwe’s government has tightened lockdown measures in the western part of the country, including the resort town of Kariba, after a spike in Covid-19 cases.
Tough lockdown measures have been imposed in the farming districts of Hurungwe and Makonde, which are top producers of tobacco, Zimbabwe’s largest earning agriculture export...
