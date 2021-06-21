World / Africa Zimbabwe tightens lockdown in resort and farming towns The country is battling to prevent a third wave of the coronavirus, with about 2,000 cases recorded in the past week BL PREMIUM

Zimbabwe’s government has tightened lockdown measures in the western part of the country, including the resort town of Kariba, after a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Tough lockdown measures have been imposed in the farming districts of Hurungwe and Makonde, which are top producers of tobacco, Zimbabwe’s largest earning agriculture export...