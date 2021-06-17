World / Africa IMF forecasts Zimbabwe’s economy to grow 6% Bumper agricultural output lifts outlook but IMF mission says uncertainty remains high BL PREMIUM

Zimbabwe is on a path to economic recovery with a growth forecast of 6% expected this year largely due to a bumper harvest of the staple, maize, the IMF said on Thursday.

The positive outlook comes after an IMF team led by Dhaneshwar Ghura conducted a virtual staff visit with the Zimbabwe authorities from June 1 to June 14, to assess the state of the economy...