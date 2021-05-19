Zimbabwe’s central bank orders banks to pay interest to depositors
Depositors are used to getting charged for services such as withdrawals and other charges without getting any interest for keeping their money in the bank
19 May 2021 - 18:11
Zimbabwe’s central bank says it will compel banks to enforce a law that makes it mandatory for financial institutions to pay interest on bank deposits.
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor, John Mangudya, said he had already held talks with the country’s banks and there was “general agreement within the financial services sector on the need to pay interests on deposits.”..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now