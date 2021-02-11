World / Africa

Nigeria hikes borrowing limit in new debt strategy

The country has increased the amount it can borrow as a proportion of GDP to 40%, partly to fund economic fallout from the pandemic

11 February 2021 - 16:54 Anthony Osae-Brown
Picture: 123RF/NARUEDOM YAEMPONGSA
Picture: 123RF/NARUEDOM YAEMPONGSA

Lagos — Nigeria increased the amount it is allowed to borrow as a proportion of GDP to 40% from 25% as part of a new debt-management strategy approved by its cabinet on Wednesday.

The higher limit will enable borrowing to fund the budget deficit and other government obligations, including promissory notes issued to settle arrears, as well as lending from the central bank, the debt management office (DMO) said in a statement on its website.

The debt strategy is for the period 2020 to end-2023 and reflects current economic realities, projected trends, and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the statement.

The economy of Africa’s largest oil producer probably contracted in 2020 for the first time since 2016 as the price of crude plunged and added to dollar shortages. The government needs the increase in the borrowing limit to fast-track growth, Samuel Sule, director of the financing group at Renaissance Capital, said.

The DMO will target a 10-year average tenor of obligations in its portfolio, raised mainly from the domestic markets, with long-term securities making up at least 70% of the stock. The new strategy will ensure that government debt is sustainable, the DMO said.

The country’s public debt is projected to increase to 34% of GDP in 2020 from 29% in 2019 and will rise to about 36.4% in the medium term, according to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF)  latest report on the country.

Interest payments as a proportion of revenues for the national government, estimated at 92.6% in 2020, is projected to decline to 60.8% in 2021 before rising to 94.1% of revenue by 2025, according to the IMF.

The government will have to work on limiting its debt-service costs because the implications of a further rise are apparent to all, Sule said. Revenue — oil and non-oil — needs to grow further and the strategy of debt optimisation has to be continued, he said.

Bloomberg

Nigerian appeals court throws out sharia convictions after outcry

Secular court acquits a teenager from a 10-year prison sentence and orders a new trial for a man sentenced to death for blasphemous message on ...
World
2 weeks ago

Nigerian military in firefight with gang who kidnapped students

President Muhammadu Buhari condemns the attack on a school after up to 400 children go missing in raid
World
1 month ago

Suspected Islamist militants kill more than 40 farmers in Nigeria

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari condemns the killings while Borno state governor calls for more protection for civilians
World
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
WHO recommends AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 shot even ...
World
2.
AstraZeneca’s vaccine useful despite new ...
World
3.
Italy’s government in crisis after Matteo Renzi’s ...
World / Europe
4.
Zimbabwe postpones school reopening due to ...
World / Africa
5.
This is what will happen if Donald Trump is ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Nigeria slips back into recession after Covid-19 and oil price double blow

World / Africa

Africa faces slow economic recovery from pandemic, says IMF

World / Africa

Africa CDC says AstraZeneca vaccine should still be used

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.