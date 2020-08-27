World / Africa

Malawi to lift Covid-19 international air travel restrictions from September

The country's schools and airports have been closed since March

27 August 2020 - 20:43 Tim Cocks
Blantyre — Malawi will allow airlines and schools to resume operations from September 1, as it seeks to limit the economic and social damage from its coronavirus lockdown, authorities said on Thursday.

Schools and airports have been closed since March, when the government imposed a lockdown to try to contain the epidemic.

Malawi has recorded 5474 cases and 173 deaths from the virus so far, though the real figure may be higher as fewer than 50,000 tests have been conducted.

The main international airport in the administrative capital Lilongwe will  open to limited flights from next week.

“The government has carefully considered the adverse effects of the suspension of air travel on all sectors of the economy and has therefore decided to lift the suspension with effect from September 1  2020,” James Chakwera, acting director of the department of civil aviation, said in a statement.

He added that initially only a limited number of flights would operate, while all arrivals will be required to produce Covid-19 negative test results based on tests conducted within 10 days before arrival.

The school closures left more than 5-million pupils across all levels out of class.

“We'll take a phased approach starting with examination classes from September 7 to the others later in October,” education minister Agnes Nyalonje said in a statement.

