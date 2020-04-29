World / Africa

PODCAST | The London Stock Exchange's Ibukun Adebayo on democratising African capital markets

Listen here for the African Business podcasts, hosted by Desné Masie and featuring trailblazers and leading thinkers from across the continent. This is an essential listen for anyone with an interest in Africa. The podcast is brought to you by African Business magazine.

29 April 2020 - 06:00
Ibukun Adebayo. Picture: SUPPLIED
This week's guest on African Business podcasts is Ibukun Adebayo, who is part of the International Markets team at the London Stock Exchange Group Limited (LSEG).

Adebayo has been instrumental in spearheading many of the exchange’s Africa initiatives over the past few years including the creation of the International Advisory Group for Africa and Companies to Inspire Africa, which aims to stimulate intra-Africa capital raising and investment.

He has also overseen the introduction of several important market infrastructure projects such as launching green bonds in Morocco, Kenya, and Nigeria alongside governments and multilaterals as well supported the development of offshore local currency bond markets and the ELITE programme to build capacity for entrepreneurs who want to float their businesses. 

Click here to listen to the podcast. 

