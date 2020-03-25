Zimbabwean doctors, customs officials down tools over coronavirus fears

Harare — At a time when other countries are beefing up their fight against the coronavirus, Zimbabwe’s doctors, nurses and customs officials have downed tools over the government's failure to provide protective equipment to guard them against the virus.

The virus has killed one person out of the three cases confirmed by Zimbabwe's health ministry.

However, critics have accused the health ministry of underreporting cases and not being truthful about the country’s preparedness to combat the spread of Covid-19.

In a letter to the ministry seen by Business Day, Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association president Tawanda Zvakada said they had stopped reporting for duty after the government failed to respond to their request for protective equipment.

“Whilst you continue to run about putting things in place we would like to make it clear in no uncertain terms that our members will not be able to continue carrying out their duties with immediate effect.

“Any inconveniences caused regarding this position we have taken is sincerely regrettable but it was necessitated by a communication breakdown between the top management and front-line doctors,” he said.

Nurses also said they could not report for duty under the circumstances, as hospitals were ill-equipped to deal with the virus.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Professional Nurses Union said: “We as nurses have agreed to withdraw our services forthwith. The umbrella body that represents all health workers (nurses included) gave the government a 48-hour ultimatum which has expired today.