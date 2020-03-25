Private sector offers more properties for Covid-19 quarantine

The private sector has moved in to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, offering properties across the country such as hotels, holiday homes and hospitals for use as quarantine sites, public works and infrastructure minister Patricia De Lille said on Wednesday.

De Lille told the media that the government is assessing the sites that have been offered as it battles to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Fear of the Covid-19 pandemic’s impact has whipsawed stock markets and rattled the global economy. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a 21-day lockdown from midnight on Thursday in a bid to slow its spread.

De Lille said her department’s officials are working around the clock with the health department to secure more sites for quarantine.