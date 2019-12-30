World / Africa

Sudan sentences 27 to hang for teacher’s killing during protests

30 December 2019 - 17:18 Ali Mirghani
Sudanese protesters in front of a court on December 30 2019, during the trial of intelligence agents for the death of teacher Ahmed Al-Khair (picture) while in their custody. Picture: AFP/ASHRAF SHAZLY
Sudanese protesters in front of a court on December 30 2019, during the trial of intelligence agents for the death of teacher Ahmed Al-Khair (picture) while in their custody. Picture: AFP/ASHRAF SHAZLY

Khartoum — A Sudanese court sentenced 27 members of the national intelligence service to death by hanging on Monday over the killing of a teacher in detention in February during protests that led to the overthrow of former president Omar al-Bashir.

It is the first time courts have handed down convictions over crackdowns on demonstrations in the months before and after Bashir was toppled in April.

Thirteen defendants were sentenced to prison terms and a further four were acquitted in the verdict, which could face several stages of appeal.

The death of teacher Ahmed al-Khair in the eastern town of Khashm al-Qirba became a rallying point during 16 weeks of protests against Bashir’s rule.

Khair’s family said security officials initially claimed he had died of poisoning, though days later a state investigation found he had died of injuries from beating.

Hundreds of people rallied outside the court in Omdurman where the verdict was delivered on Monday, some waving national flags or holding pictures of Khair.

Reuters

Sudan marks anniversary of uprising that ousted Bashir

Thousands will descend on the town of Atbara to pay tribute to the 2018 protesters
World
1 week ago

South Sudan close to peace deal, but rural conflicts remain

As leaders prepare ready to talk, communal clashes over grazing land and water have killed more than 100 people in the past month
World
1 week ago

South Sudan leaders agree to unity coalition by February

The president and armed opposition leader have agreed to a power-sharing government as US decries the country’s peace efforts
World
1 week ago

US sanctions South Sudan officials over deaths of two activists

The US has named five people involved in the deaths as it evaluates its relationship with the South Sudan government
World
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Facial recognition tech at rally sparks privacy ...
World / Asia
2.
Sudan sentences 27 to hang for teacher’s killing ...
World / Africa
3.
Cyclone Calvinia closes main Mauritius airport
World / Africa
4.
Turkey detains 94 Islamic State suspects
World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.