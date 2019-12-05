Robert Mugabe’s daughter appointed to administer his estate

The Harare high court on Thursday appointed Robert Mugabe’s daughter Bona as the executor of her father’s estate, a position that will see her managing the distribution of the late former president’s vast wealth.
Mugabe, who ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years, died in September 2019 without leaving a will and many Zimbabweans are eager to know how much wealth he amassed during his rule.
