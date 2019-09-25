TONY LEON: Let’s not beat about the bush — ruthless Mugabe walked the well-hewn path of extreme dictators
Even after he tipped Zimbabwe into the abyss, Mbeki and Ramaphosa feed into the greater tragedy of his long misrule
25 September 2019 - 11:22
Thomas More’s prescription sola mors tyrranicida est (“death is the only way to be rid of tyrants”) proved to be half-right when 95-year-old Robert Mugabe died in Singapore.
Theoretically, it was not his physical demise but a political event, an in-house coup by his one-time trusted deputy, Emmerson Mnangagwa, in 2017, which led to his downfall.
