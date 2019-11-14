Two Zimbabwe banks investigated for diverting new notes to black market

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday ordered an investigation of two local banks, Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe (CBZ) and Ecobank, for funnelling newly introduced banknotes to the black market.

The cash-starved southern African country on Tuesday introduced new banknotes and coins to curtail a three-year-old cash crisis that has kept hard currency out of reach for most citizens.

There were long queues at all banks in Harare as people lined up for cash, but most were unable to make withdrawals as the more than ZWL$30m pumped into circulation ran out quickly.

To the shock of many, tens of thousands of the freshly minted notes were readily available on the black market and were displayed on social media despite most banks’ strict allocation of only ZWL$200 per person.

In some cases banks are allowing individuals to withdraw a maximum of just ZWL$300 a week.

In a statement, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor John Mangudya said Ecobank would face disciplinary action.

“The Bank (RBZ) has conducted investigations on the matter, and the findings are that the banknotes in the circulating pictures emanated from Ecobank. Preliminary investigations by the RBZ at Ecobank indicate that an amount of ZWL$15,000 was withdrawn by one customer. Ecobank, together with their customer, are now assisting the Zimbabwe Republic Police with further investigations on this matter.