Portuguese leader in Angola amity bid

Luanda — Portugal’s Prime Minister Antonio Costa has arrived in Angola for a two-day trip aimed at improving ties between Luanda and its former colonial master.

The diplomacy marks an effort to move beyond the bitter legacy of Lisbon’s rule, which ended in 1975 when Portugal withdrew without handing over power and Angola sank into civil war until 2002.

"Portugal and Angola have a long history, the tone of which should be defined by the future and not the past," said Costa as he set off for Luanda.

Angola entered a new era in 2017 when Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who ruled with an iron fist from 1979 to 2017, stepped down and was replaced by President Joao Lourenco.

"There’s lots we can and should do together in terms of the economic ties between our countries which are already strong," Costa said shortly after arriving, becoming the first Portuguese head of government to visit for seven years.

"Angola has a major challenge to diversify its economy and to increase domestic production, shrinking imports."

Angola is a key trading partner with Portugal.

AFP