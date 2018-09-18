World / Africa

TWO-DAY VISIT

Portuguese leader in Angola amity bid

The diplomacy marks an effort to move beyond the bitter legacy of Lisbon’s rule which ended in 1975

18 September 2018 - 05:03 Agency Staff
Picture: 123RF/Eleonora Konnova
Picture: 123RF/Eleonora Konnova

Luanda — Portugal’s Prime Minister Antonio Costa has arrived in Angola for a two-day trip aimed at improving ties between Luanda and its former colonial master.

The diplomacy marks an effort to move beyond the bitter legacy of Lisbon’s rule, which ended in 1975 when Portugal withdrew without handing over power and Angola sank into civil war until 2002.

"Portugal and Angola have a long history, the tone of which should be defined by the future and not the past," said Costa as he set off for Luanda.

Angola entered a new era in 2017 when Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who ruled with an iron fist from 1979 to 2017, stepped down and was replaced by President Joao Lourenco.

"There’s lots we can and should do together in terms of the economic ties between our countries which are already strong," Costa said shortly after arriving, becoming the first Portuguese head of government to visit for seven years.

"Angola has a major challenge to diversify its economy and to increase domestic production, shrinking imports."

Angola is a key trading partner with Portugal.

AFP

Xi is adamant: Africa is not China’s vanity project

President Xi Jinping says Chinese funds are meant to build infrastructure that can remove bottlenecks in the continent’s development
World
14 days ago

Africa’s integrated high speed rail on track

Africa is looking to upgrade its transport infrastructure to boost intra-continental trade and regional integration
Features
19 days ago

IMF ready to start bail-out talks as Angolan economic growth slows

Africa’s second-largest oil producer has been hit by lower oil prices, which have caused a dollar liquidity squeeze
World
27 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Japanese submarine in South China Sea military ...
World / Asia
2.
Watchdog warns Britain is breaking antislavery ...
World / Europe
3.
Attacks in Ethiopia targeting minorities leave ...
World / Africa
4.
Abundant rain boosts cocoa crop prospects in ...
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.