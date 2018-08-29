Zambia driven towards IMF

The emerging-market selloff is piling pressure on Zambia to stabilise its finances and strike a bailout deal with the IMF.

The copper producer’s eurobonds were struggling even before sentiment towards developing nations turned bearish around mid-April as the dollar strengthened and US-China trade tension worsened. Those factors, along with contagion from Turkey’s financial crisis, have made the pain even more acute.

Zambia’s eurobonds have lost 10% in August, more than any of the 75 countries in the Bloomberg Barclays emerging markets USD sovereign bond index. That has extended their decline to 23% in 2018 and sent spreads over US treasuries soaring to more than 1,000 basis points. The nation’s creditworthiness has been downgraded twice in the past month.

S&P Global Ratings cut the foreign-currency rating to B-, six steps into junk territory, last week, saying that the budget deficit and pace of debt accumulation would be higher than it previously forecast. Moody’s Investors Service lowered its assessment to Caa1 before that.

Yields on Zambia’s $1bn of notes maturing in 2024 had risen 28 basis points to 14.22% by 3.50pm in London on Tuesday, extending their increase in 2018 to 775 basis points.

"Zambia’s yields could rise further because its fundamentals are still very fragile," said Kaan Nazli, a strategist in The Hague with Neuberger Berman, a $300bn money manager that owns Zambian eurobonds. "It’s not a place that investors would rush into even if emerging markets become popular again. People will be cautious about Zambia until it produces better numbers or gets an IMF deal."