Uganda police disperse protesters in capital as unrest continues

Kampala — Ugandan police fired tear gas to disperse a demonstration in the capital on Monday as protests against the beating of detained legislators continued for a second day.

Police spokesman Emilian Kayima said that police had been deployed to stop a riot that had broken out in a market in downtown Kampala.

"Some groups of youths have participated in a riot and they are being handled ... we’re stopping the riot."

Unrest began last week when five opposition legislators were arrested and two allegedly were tortured, part of what the protesters call a pattern of repression by President Yoweri Museveni’s government.

Government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo denied that security personnel had deliberately beaten up the legislators and others. "Some of these injuries could have been sustained in the course of the [convoy] confrontation," he said.

In power since 1986, Museveni is accused of stifling dissent through intimidation, beatings, detentions and prosecutions on trumped-up charges. Critics say he is set to rule for life after parliament in 2017 removed an age limit from the constitution that would have barred him from seeking re-election in 2021.

Museveni and his backers say he remains in office because of genuine mass support. He also has enjoyed western support for contributing to the fight against militant Islamists, particularly through the Ugandan role in an African peacekeeping force in Somalia that is fighting al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabaab.

Footage on local television on Monday showed demonstrators setting up bonfires and barricades on streets in Kampala and police and military personnel removing the roadblocks.

On Sunday, one person died and five others were injured when police fired into a minivan as it moved through a town west of the capital during a protest.

The violence began when supporters of the independent candidate stoned a motorcade carrying Museveni as it left Arua, a town in northwestern Uganda, according to police.

Reuters