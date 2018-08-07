Denials and confusion after Zimbabwe’s deadly election crackdown

At the meeting with the president, Sibanda, a respected figure who commanded a multinational peace-keeping force in Angola, also wanted to know the identity of armed men dressed in ragtag uniforms that were shown on social media beating people and riding in military vehicles. He said publicly that no Zimbabwean soldier was ordered to fire on unarmed civilians and no such directive would ever be given.

"We’re witnessing what are purported soldiers, but they’re not soldiers, and we’re very busy investigating this," Foreign Minister Sibusiso Moyo, a retired general, said Tuesday by phone.

Mnangagwa, who was declared the winner of the presidential vote on August 3, told reporters the police were legally entitled to request the army’s assistance to maintain public order when they were overwhelmed. He ignored a question about whether he was told in advance of the deployment and promised to set up an independent probe into the violence.

Army spokesman Overson Mugwusi did not answer calls seeking comment.

The officials said Sibanda, 61, also demanded that Mnangagwa, who is the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, ensure members of the ruling party did not involve themselves in military affairs and the police did their job without relying on the army’s support.

Mnangagwa dismissed suggestions that rogue elements within the government may have orchestrated the operation, possibly as part of a plot to oust him, and the national intelligence agency has thus far been unable to explain how the events unfolded, they said.

The protests erupted after the electoral commission declared the Zanu-PF the winner of almost 70% of the directly elected parliamentary seats, an outcome the opposition said was rigged.

Western and local observers said while the campaign and vote were largely peaceful, the electoral process was badly flawed.

Human rights organisations have also received numerous reports from Harare residents that men in military uniforms went door-to-door seeking members of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) and beating up many of them.

"The Zimbabwe Defence Forces has not deployed soldiers in any residential area to beat people up at night or any time of day," army spokesman Mugwusi was cited by the Harare-based Daily News newspaper as saying. "If there are individuals masquerading as our members committing crime, these might be criminals bent on tarnishing the image of the ZDF."

The police and army were scheduled to address a joint press conference on Sunday afternoon, but it never took place. The state broadcaster later cited police spokeswoman Charity Charamba as saying the briefing had been postponed to a later date due to circumstances beyond the security forces’ control.

