Rebellion against Buhari gathers momentum as Nigerian senate president quits party

Abuja/Lagos — Nigeria’s leader Muhammadu Buhari suffered yet another blow as the senate president walked out of the ruling party less than a week after about 50 legislators joined the ranks of a swelling opposition movement ahead of elections in February.

"It is a decision that has been inescapably imposed on me by certain elements and forces within the All Progressives Congress [APC] who have ensured that the minimum conditions for peace, co-operation, inclusion and a general sense of belonging did not exist," Bukola Saraki said Tuesday in a statement.

"I leave all that behind me. Today, I start as I return to the party where I began my political journey, the People’s Democratic Party [PDP]."

The senate president is the third highest-ranked politician, after the president and his deputy, in Nigeria.

Buhari became the first opposition candidate since the end of military rule in 1999 to win power at the ballot box, in 2015.

The APC, formed after several opposition parties merged, managed to unseat the PDP, in power for 16 years. But the ruling party has since struggled to unite its various personalities and bitter internal rivalries have taken a toll.

Saraki is the highest-profile politician to leave the APC ahead of the elections with Buhari, seeking a second term. His decision follows the announcement last week by the legislators that they were joining opposition parties, with a majority going to the PDP.

Weakened party

"The significance of this, for the ruling party, is immense," Clement Nwankwo, executive director at the Abuja-based Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre, said by phone. "If the head of the legislative arm of government leaves the ruling party for an opposition party, then it certainly has a strong weakening effect."

The governor of western Kwara state, Abdulfatah Ahmed, also defected to the PDP shortly after Saraki’s announcement, according to a message from his Twitter account. Saraki is a former governor of that state.

A presidency spokesman, Garba Shehu, said he could not immediately comment on the developments when reached by phone in Togo’s capital, Lome, where Buhari was attending a meeting of the Economic Community of West African States. He was elected chairman of the bloc, the presidency announced in a press release.

Buhari, a former military ruler, won the presidency on his fourth attempt. The alliance that formed the APC included a faction of the then-ruling PDP that styled itself as the "New PDP" and went on to produce the senate president, Saraki, and the speaker of the house of representatives, Yakubu Dogara. Both men emerged legislative leaders against Buhari’s wish and have often gone against the party line.