Africa’s human trafficking is flourishing, and SA is on its route

At least 40-million people globally are estimated to be trapped in modern slavery as poverty, conflict and natural disaster fuel the growing global trade. From men forced to work in factories, farms and on fishing boats and women made to sell sex to people exploited for their organs and children sent to beg, human trafficking is one of the fastest-growing criminal enterprises.

The eastern African region — located at the centre of traditional routes taken by migrants to get to Europe, the Middle East, the Gulf and SA — is particularly prone to traffickers who prey on vulnerable people, said experts.

Libya is the main departure point for African migrants attempting to reach Europe by sea, with more than 600,000 migrants crossing the Mediterranean to Italy over four years. Trafficking and smuggling networks have flourished in Libya due political turmoil and armed conflict, with groups often profiting from multiple types of smuggling to Europe, from fuel and weapons to drugs and migrants.

These migrants are often subjected to torture, extortion and trafficking for organ removal. Armed groups also traffic them to the territories where they operate for sexual slavery, and force men and boys to become combatants.

Yet even if suspects are apprehended and victims rescued in one country, it is rare that the bigger network of traffickers involved, including the king-pin who is in another country, are fully investigated and prosecuted, said experts.

Police investigators, prosecutors, magistrates require training and resources to be able to follow up on cases and a mechanism established for agencies to share information on victims, witnesses and suspects to ensure convictions.

Ethiopia’s ambassador to Kenya Dina Mufti said his country has taken steps to curb the crime — from passing anti-trafficking laws to police training on the new legislation. This resulted in 640 trafficking convictions in 2016, up almost 90% from 69 convictions the year before, said Mufti, adding that there was a need to do more. "Financial and capacity constraints, poor co-ordination between regions, the federal government and neighbouring countries are further hindering law enforcement efforts in the overall attempt to end trafficking."

