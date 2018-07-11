US to cut military aid for Africa’s fight against terrorism

Washington — The US is set to scale back aid to African military units fighting terrorism, as it realigns its defence strategy to compete with more traditional threats from China and Russia.

The shift comes despite a growing terrorist threat on the continent that has led to an increased American presence, resulting in attacks on US forces in Niger and Somalia that have left six US service members dead since early 2017. Militants last month even penetrated the headquarters of a military task force in Mali.

American counterterrorism aid to sub-Saharan Africa — a category that covers 46 countries — increased dramatically in recent years as the terrorist threat expanded on the continent, rising to $954m in fiscal years 2015-18 from $327m in fiscal years 2011-14, according to Security Assistance Monitor, which analyses US security spending.

But under the Trump administration’s new defence strategy, that is all likely to change.

"In accordance with the national defence strategy, we’re going to see a shift in resources from dealing with violent extremist organisations first and foremost, to empowering our allies and partners to deal with some of the new ‘old’ threats," Greg Pollock, the US acting deputy assistant secretary of defence for security co-operation, said in an interview.

Barely mentioned

The most recent national defence strategy report, unveiled in early 2018 by Defence Secretary Jim Mattis, cautions about the return to an era of "great power" conflict with adversaries such as China and Russia. Africa is mentioned only once in the unclassified summary of the strategy, in a section about strengthening alliances and attracting new partners.

The shift means America’s allies in Africa find themselves in an all-too-familiar place.

"They had this brief period where some types of military assets were more available to them," said Alice Hunt Friend, an Africa security specialist at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. "But it’s not going to be unusual or unfamiliar to folks in the Africa-US security space to work with a reduction in resources because that’s just where Africa has fallen on the priority list."

That is not to say the anti-terrorism campaign in Africa — from Boko Haram militants in Nigeria to Islamic State offshoots in Niger — is being abandoned.