World / Africa

MENDING RELATIONS

Ethiopia’s Abiy in Eritrea for historic visit to old foe

09 July 2018 - 05:05 Agency Staff
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Picture: REUTERS
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Picture: REUTERS

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was warmly greeted by Eritrea’s President Isaias Afwerki in the Eritrean capital, Asmara, on Sunday at the start of a meeting to repair relations between the neighbours.

Eritrean television showed footage of the two men embracing while Abiy’s chief of staff, Fitsum Arega, tweeted photographs saying, "The visit offers a spectacular opportunity to decidedly move forward peace for the good of our people."

In a scene unimaginable just weeks ago, Abiy stepped from an Ethiopian Airlines plane at the airport in Asmara, greeting Isaias and hugging him before the pair strode off along a red carpet. They made no comment before heading to a meeting.

"The visit is part of efforts to normalise relations with Eritrea. [Abiy] is expected to talk with the Eritrean leadership [about] how to mend fences," Ethiopian foreign ministry spokesman Meles Alem told AFP.

The historic meeting came after Abiy’s announcement in June that Ethiopia would cede to Eritrea land along the countries’ border it occupies in violation of a 2002 UN-backed boundary demarcation. Ethiopia’s refusal to implement the demarcation led to a deadlock in relations between the two even after the end of the boundary war, which killed 80,000 people between 1998 and 2000.

Once a province of Ethiopia that comprised its entire coastline, Eritrea voted to leave in 1993 after a bloody independence struggle.

The break rendered Ethiopia landlocked, and ties deteriorated five years later when a dispute over their shared frontier descended into war.

In office since April, Abiy has pursued an ambitious reform agenda, including reversing years of policy and announcing Ethiopia would abide by the 2002 boundary ruling.

The move paved the way for two top Eritrean officials to visit Addis Ababa in June, after which the meeting between the two leaders was announced. But Ethiopia has yet to withdraw from disputed territory along the border, including the town of Badme, which it controls in violation of the UN ruling.

AFP

Human Rights Watch urges Ethiopia to probe claims of torture at prison

Human Rights Watch cited interviews with 70 former prisoners conducted between 2011 and 2018 in its report published on Thursday
World
3 days ago

Violence in Ethiopia sees more than 800,000 flee their homes, UN report says

Ethnic discontent has fueled protests and violence that led to the resignation of the prime minister, with the new one promising political and ...
World
4 days ago

Trade integration in Africa depends on fixing the infrastructure deficit

If construction and building material industries get ahead of the wave, they can benefit from investment surge, writes Mokate Ramafoko
Opinion
3 days ago

Use new diplomacy between Ethiopia-Eritrea to improve rights, says UN

A tense stand-off has persisted between the two countries, but as they meet to speak for the first time in decades, the UN says human rights should ...
World
11 days ago

Ethiopia-Eritrea peace takes shape as delegation arrives in Addis Ababa

The official visit marks a dramatic shift in relations long mired in suspicion and bloody hostility
World
12 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Death toll climbs as Japan scrambles to rescue ...
World / Asia
2.
Ethiopia’s Abiy in Eritrea for historic visit to ...
World / Africa
3.
Theresa May’s Brexit proposal approved in spite ...
World / Europe
4.
Philips joins queue of firms thinking of leaving ...
World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.