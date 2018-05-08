Zimbabwe to raise public-sector pay 10% as strikes hit home

The offer followed strikes by doctors and nurses in March and April, the first such action since Mnangagwa took over from Robert Mugabe, who resigned after a de facto military coup in November. Mnangagwa has yet to set a date for elections.

Teachers had threatened not to go to work on Tuesday when schools re-opened for a new term, but the Zimbabwe Teachers’ Association (Zimta) said it wanted to give talks a chance.

Apex Council chair Cecilia Alexander said the government also agreed to reduce rentals for workers living in state-owned houses and restore long vacation leave for teachers.

The proposed increase is still far lower than workers’ demands — they wanted 100% increase in pay — but it is still likely to widen the 2018 budget deficit, which was forecast at $672m, or 4.5% of GDP. The deficit reached $1.8bn last year.

"As Apex Council, we said government should go back and increase the offer while we carry out the exercise of also consulting our members," Alexander said, adding that she hoped negotiations could resume next week.

Zimta CEO Sifiso Ndlovu said union leaders would meet later on Tuesday to discuss the government’s offer. He said most teachers in Harare’s schools had reported for duty.

Reuters