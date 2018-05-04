World / Africa

DRC plans to allow oil exploration in protected national parks

04 May 2018 - 13:57 Agency Staff
IN DANGER: The rare and endangered mountain gorillas of the Virunga National Park are threatened again by plans to search for oil, drawing global protests. Picture: ALEJANDRO PALACIO
IN DANGER: The rare and endangered mountain gorillas of the Virunga National Park are threatened again by plans to search for oil, drawing global protests. Picture: ALEJANDRO PALACIO

London — Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) government is seeking to reclassify swathes of two Unesco-listed parks so that oil exploration can be carried out there, an investigative group said.

The London-based NGO Global Witness said it had seen documents about a scheme to "redraw the boundaries" of the fabled Salonga and Virunga national parks, home to many of the planet’s endangered species. The move would remove protected status from areas for which oil licences have been awarded, thus enabling exploration there to go ahead, it said on Thursday.

A special commission of ministers and DRC public servants met on April 27 to push through the plan, it said. The group said documents signed by DRC’s oil minister, Aimé Ngoi Muken, set out the legal framework for changing the areas’ status.

"The proposals ride roughshod over Congo’s Unesco commitments and are incompatible with the parks’ World Heritage Status," Global Witness said, noting that more than a fifth of the Virunga National Park, the oldest wildlife reserve in Africa, would be affected by the reclassification.

The minister, asked to comment on the report by AFP, said he had "no knowledge about this scheme" but if it existed, "we are not afraid to embrace it". In February, said Global Witness, DRC President Joseph Kabila authorised oil blocks that partially overlap Salonga — home to up to 40% of the world’s bonobo population.

Virunga’s denizens include hippopotamus, elephant and some of the world’s last remaining mountain gorillas. In 2015, a British-listed oil company, Soco International, gained a licence to operate in a block in Virunga. It later announced it had ceased to hold the block after an outcry, Global Witness said.

AFP

Black rhinos transported from SA to Chad, where they are extinct

Six rhino will be flown to Chad’s Zakouma National Park in the hopes they will establish a breeding herd
National
1 day ago

Glencore fights with billionaire in London court over DRC judgment

Dan Gertler — who has been sanction by the US — is claiming $2.28bn in damages and unpaid royalties from Glencore
Companies
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
DRC plans to allow oil exploration in protected ...
World / Africa
2.
Collapse at Myanmar jade mine kills at least 14
World / Asia
3.
Veteran leader Mahmoud Abbas re-elected head of ...
World / Middle East
4.
Mozambique’s opposition leader, Afonso Dhlakama, ...
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.