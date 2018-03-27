Zimbabwe calls former ministers to account

As part of restoring the country’s reputation after 37 years of mismanagement under former president Robert Mugabe — when the mining industry all but atrophied as investors steered clear of erratic regulations and demands for 51% local ownership — the government has largely scrapped those plans, allowing full foreign ownership of mining operations in all minerals apart from platinum and diamonds, but giving itself room to negotiate ownership in those sectors.

Another key component was tackling the perception of wrongdoing in the sector, said Mliswa, pointing to a committee investigation into how mining rights were taken from companies in the Marange diamond fields and given to state-owned companies where the best diamonds were allegedly siphoned off by senior military, police and government officials.

Mugabe made an astonishing allegation in March 2016 that of the $15bn worth of diamonds mined at Marange the state had received less than $2bn. This allegation will form part of a public hearing by the committee starting on April 9. Former ministers were at the heart of the investigation, Mliswa said.

"The good thing about the current president is that he is fully supportive of this inquiry because his name was also soiled in the process. We must bring this to a close," he said.

One transaction the committee will investigate is the transfer of a third of mineral rights equivalent to 51-million ounces of platinum held by Zimplats, an 80%-owned subsidiary of SA’s Impala Platinum (Implats), to the government in 2006 in exchange for $51m cash and empowerment credits of 19.5%.

The committee would investigate whether the new owners of the mineral rights had done anything with them.

Implats spokesman Johan Theron said the company had not received cash or points towards indigenisation.

"It’s not proper," said Mliswa of the transaction. "We can revisit these types of deals and bring confidence to investors. Investors must know their assets and investments are protected through the laws."

seccombea@bdfm.co.za