Absence of heavyweights SA and Nigeria diminishes power of African free-trade zone

Kigali — African leaders agreed on Wednesday to form a $3-trillion continental free-trade zone encompassing 1.2-billion people, but its two biggest economies, Nigeria and SA, did not sign up, diminishing its effect.

The AU started talks in 2015 to establish a 55-nation bloc that would be the biggest in the world by member states, in a bid to increase intra-regional trade, which sits at a measly 15% of Africa’s total commerce.

Rwandan president Paul Kagame, host of an AU summit called to conclude the initial negotiations, declared the meeting a success after 44 African nations signed up to establish the free trade bloc within 18 months.

It was not immediately clear why Nigeria stayed on the sidelines, but President Cyril Ramaphosa said he would sign once the necessary legal processes were done.

"President Ramaphosa has undertaken that SA will become a signatory to the agreement once the legal and other instruments associated with [the trade bloc] are processed and ratified by South African stakeholders and Parliament," the Presidency said in a statement.

Others staying out of the bloc were Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Zambia, Burundi, Eritrea, Benin, Sierra Leone and Guinea Bissau.

"It would have been great if the two biggest economies on the continent, Nigeria and SA, had signed, but the most important is that the rest of the continent is sending a right message to these two biggest economies that we are moving ahead without you," said Michael Kottoh, an analyst at Confidential Strategies in Ghana.

The project needed a minimum of 22 countries signing up to get off the ground and Kagame hailed the effort so far.

"What is at stake is the dignity and well-being of Africa’s farmers, workers and entrepreneurs," he said.

AU trade commissioner Albert Muchanga also put a positive spin on the absence of the top two African economies, telling Reuters they would soon join in.

"They are still doing national level consultations and so when they finish they will be able to come on board," he said.