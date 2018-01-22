Corruption trial of Angola’s former vice-president opens in Portugal

Lisbon — The trial of Angolan former vice-president Manuel Vicente for alleged corruption opened on Monday in his absence in the Portuguese capital, raising tension between the oil-rich African country and its former colonial ruler.

Vicente, who headed Angola’s state oil company Sonangol, is accused by the Portuguese attorney-general of bribing prosecutor Orlando Figueira €763,500 to scrap two probes into suspected money-laundering opened in 2011.

Angola, along with Nigeria, is one of Africa’s biggest oil producers, pumping 1.7-million barrels per day.

Five years ago, the Portugese media began to report an investigation into senior Angolan officials, including Vicente, damaging relations.

The Luanda regime, now headed by President Joao Lourenco who took over in September ending the 38-year rule of Jose Eduardo dos Santos, has declared itself insulted by the allegations. Vicente has always denied any wrongdoing. He has declined to attend hearings in Portugal, arguing that he has immunity because he served as vice-president from 2012 to 2017.

To forestall a ruling in Vicente’s absence, his Portuguese lawyers and Angolan counterparts have asked the court to transfer the relevant part of the case to Angola.