Zimbabwe’s two, new vice-presidents get sworn in

Harare — Zimbabwe’s former army commander, who led a military takeover that helped end Robert Mugabe’s 37-year rule, was sworn in as one of the country’s two vice-presidents on Thursday.

General Constantino Chiwenga took the oath of office in Harare, pledging to be "faithful" to Zimbabwe and to "obey, uphold and defend the constitution", said an AFP journalist who witnessed the ceremony. "I will discharge my duties with all my strength and to the best of my knowledge and ability."

Chiwenga retired from the military last week, slightly more than a month after the military temporarily took control of the country on November 15, culminating in Mugabe’s resignation six days later, leaving Emmerson Mnangagwa, who had a few weeks earlier been sacked from his job as vice-president by Mugabe, to take over as the head of state.

Kembo Mohadi, a veteran politician and long-serving state security minister, was also sworn in on Thursday as the second vice-president to Mnangagwa.

AFP