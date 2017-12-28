World / Africa

Zimbabwe’s two, new vice-presidents get sworn in

28 December 2017 - 12:08 Agency Staff
FILE PHOTO: Former President Robert Mugabe talks to General Constantino Chiwenga in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Former President Robert Mugabe talks to General Constantino Chiwenga in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS

Harare — Zimbabwe’s former army commander, who led a military takeover that helped end Robert Mugabe’s 37-year rule, was sworn in as one of the country’s two vice-presidents on Thursday.

General Constantino Chiwenga took the oath of office in Harare, pledging to be "faithful" to Zimbabwe and to "obey, uphold and defend the constitution", said an AFP journalist who witnessed the ceremony. "I will discharge my duties with all my strength and to the best of my knowledge and ability."

Chiwenga retired from the military last week, slightly more than a month after the military temporarily took control of the country on November 15, culminating in Mugabe’s resignation six days later, leaving Emmerson Mnangagwa, who had a few weeks earlier been sacked from his job as vice-president by Mugabe, to take over as the head of state.

Kembo Mohadi, a veteran politician and long-serving state security minister, was also sworn in on Thursday as the second vice-president to Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa promises zero tolerance for corruption in his first national address

The Zimbabwean president says he is committed to a free and fair election in 2018, and that the ‘albatross’ of a bloated public sector is ...
8 days ago

Emmerson Mnangagwa to meet Jacob Zuma in first official visit to SA

Mnangagwa will also meet investors from SA on Thursday, and is expected to assure them that Zimbabwe is officially open for business
8 days ago

