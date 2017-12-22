Tears of joy as white Zimbabwean farmer has his property returned

Land ownership is one of Zimbabwe’s most sensitive political topics. Colonialists seized some of the best agricultural land and much of it remained in the hands of white farmers after independence in 1980, leaving many blacks effectively landless.

Twenty years later, Mugabe authorised the violent invasion of many white-owned farms and justified it on the grounds that it was redressing imbalances from the colonial era. White farmers complained that well connected people used state security forces to force them off their farms, sometimes in the middle of harvesting, even after the Mugabe government indicated, some four years ago, that land seizures were over.

"We are overjoyed, over the moon. We thought we would never see this day coming," Smart’s son, Darryn, told Reuters. "Getting back to the farm has given not just us, but the whole community hope that it’s a new Zimbabwe, a new country."

Rob Smart, whose father said he started the farm from "virgin bush" in 1932, expressed confidence in the new government’s pledge to protect the commercial farming sector, a mainstay of the struggling economy.

"It’s early days but so far, what [the new government] said they are going to do they are doing," he told Reuters. "We just hope this whole incident will give hope to other farmers, who’ve had the same situation."

Mnangagwa, who is under pressure to revive the economy ahead of elections next year, said on Thursday that he was resolute about the changes he was introducing.

"There is no business as usual. Things have changed, it’s a new era," he said at a meeting with business leaders in SA. "I’m from the military. If it’s ‘left turn’ then it’s ‘left turn’. If it’s ‘right turn’ it’s ‘right turn’. No confusion."

Mnangagwa’s new agriculture minister, Perrance Shiri, last week ordered illegal occupiers of farms to vacate the land immediately, a move that could ultimately see some white farmers who say they were unfairly evicted return to farming. Shiri, a military hardliner who was head of the air force before being picked for the crucial ministry this month, called for "unquestionable sanity on the farms".

For 83-year-old Anna Matemani, whose late husband worked on the farm, Smart’s return was long overdue. "I’m so happy he is finally back. He always helped us and the farm provides jobs for many of our young people," said the grandmother of 15, who grew up and raised her children on the farm and witnessed Rob’s birth, wiping away tears.

Some of the Smarts’ joy subsided as they walked into their ransacked farmhouses. The occupiers had looted property, including clothes, the children’s toys, three guns, bottles of 100-year-old wine and Smart’s late father Roy’s medals from when he served with the Police Reserve Air Wing in the former Rhodesia.

"I’m sad about my grandfather’s medals," Darryn Smart said, surveying a ransacked room. "You can buy tables and chairs, you can’t buy that family history. But thank goodness we’re here."

