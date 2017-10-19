Zimbabwe’s Datlabs records strong growth and may revive its LVP plant

The Zimbabwe government owes Datlabs more than $500,000 for drips and other purchases supplied to various health institutions, with some debts dating back to 2006.

The LVP factory, can produce 2-million litre bags (drips) per annum on one shift and Zimbabwe health institutions need about 1.4-million drips annually.

"Our desire to re-open the LVP factory is buoyed by the fact that government has indicated it is willing to clear the funds that have been outstanding for many years, and has shown a willingness to engage development partners to source product locally should they be satisfied with our quality standards after the commissioning of the factory" said Moyo. "We are willing to invest further and resuscitate the factory once there is a willingness to meet the relevant payment obligations from all our valued customers."

Resuming operations of the LVP plant is part of Datlabs’s strategy to grow current and new revenue streams under its pharmaceutical, personal care, FMCG and critical care divisions.

In the year ending June 2017, Datlabs posted a strong 30% sales increase despite a challenging economic environment in Zimbabwe. However, a 2017 Zimbabwe Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Report by research firm BMI, notes that healthcare providers and multi-national drug makers in Zimbabwe are in a difficult position as a result of limited business opportunities because of insufficient government funding to the healthcare sector, and political uncertainty.

"Building and maintaining good relations with our customers, employees, financiers and suppliers have paid off in ensuring we innovate and grow our market," said Moyo, a chartered accountant, who has been at the helm of Datlabs for the last 10 years. "Difficulties have forced us to be innovative and introduce new products while continuously building our existing brands."

Datlab’s personal care division includes brands such as Camphacare and home remedy products. The Camphacare brand was launched in 2013 after Tiger Brands withdrew its licence for Ingram’s Camphor Cream, a cornerstone product Datlabs had manufactured for 54 years.

Following an enormous investment in marketing Camphacare, the product has been accepted in the market and has registered rapid growth in market share over the past few years. The company still has more capacity to increase the volumes of this product and it is looking at alternative markets having already had some minor exports to East and West Africa and some countries in the SADC region.

Datlabs is seeking about $5m to modernise technology in the pharmaceuticals division, which produces prescription and non-prescription products to compete globally against imported generic medicines, mainly from India. "Most of the costs in this division are compliance costs to ensure the products we manufacture are of the highest quality. We had fallen behind with our investments in the factories but recently we invested more than $500,000 (about R6m) to upgrade our heat, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system in one of our pharmaceutical factories, to facilitate the manufacture of products under classified conditions."

Last year, Zimbabwe enacted Statutory Instruments (SI) 18 and 64 (now Section 122 of 2017) aimed at boosting local industrial capacity utilisation and stimulating re-tooling and investment, while protecting the local industry from cheaper, often better-quality imported products. The company has benefited from the limitation of the importation of pharmaceuticals, but foreign currency shortages have remained a major constraint to industry viability.